Sikkim flood: Army intensifies search for missing persons, rescues 1,471 tourists

Gangtok: In an ongoing effort to locate missing Indian Army personnel, the search operation is currently concentrated downstream near the Teesta Barrage. At the Burdang site near Singtam, the army is actively recovering vehicles and supplies linked to the incident.

Additional resources such as Tiranga Mountain Rescue teams, tracker dogs, and special radars have been deployed to aid search efforts.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Meanwhile, the TriShakti Corps fraction of the Indian Army has successfully accounted for 1,471 tourists who were stranded in the regions of Lachen, Chatten, Lachung, and Chungthang.

As weather conditions are expected to improve on October 6, there is a potential opportunity for helicopter evacuation of these stranded tourists.

This rescue operation is being coordinated by the state government, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force.

Various agencies are currently conducting surveys to assess the extent of damage and plan for the restoration of road connectivity in the affected areas. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been partially restored, with a single lane now open for vehicular traffic.

The Indian Army has been providing essential aid in terms of food, medical assistance, and communication facilities for the stranded people.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Sikkim: Water levels ‘receding’, rescue operations continue, says chief secy

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









