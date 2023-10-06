Sikkim Flash Floods: Delayed NDRF airlift further jeopardizes lives of 14 in Chungthang

The lives of around 12 to 14 individuals trapped in tunnels beneath Chungthang in North Sikkim hang in the balance as a delayed airlift operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) adds an alarming level of jeopardy to their already dire predicament. These individuals have endured 48 harrowing hours without food, water, or any discernible exit, and with each passing moment, their situation becomes increasingly precarious.
A tense and challenging situation unfolded on Friday morning as a team of 60 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) embarked on a mission to the remote town of Chungthang in North Sikkim. Their mission was to rescue approximately 12 to 14 individuals who have been feared trapped in tunnels for a grueling 48 hours, enduring unimaginable conditions without food, water, or any visible means of escape. The fate of these individuals is uncertain with no confirmation of their status.
The catastrophic flash floods that struck the region on Wednesday have wreaked havoc, severing power lines, demolishing cell towers, destroying bridges, and washing away roads. As a result, Chungthang has been entirely cut off from the rest of Sikkim.
The Sikkim government acted quickly informing the Central authorities of the situation in Chunthang.In response, the NDRF team was to the tunnels where people might be trapped.
However, the relentless and torrential rains that have plagued the region have added a layer of complexity to the rescue operation. The adverse weather conditions have made airlifting or immediate rescue attempts unfeasible, further jeopardizing the lives of those trapped in the tunnel.
The NDRF team, comprised of both land rescuers and scuba divers, is armed with specialized equipment designed to navigate the terrain. This includes tools capable of cutting through rock and boulders that may obstruct access to the trapped individuals.
