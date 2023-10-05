Sikkim: Water levels 'receding', rescue operations continue, says chief secy

Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Thursday asserted that water levels in the state have started to recede. He dismissed “rumours” about water levels in Chungthang rising again and about the Dikchu dam breaking down.

A glacial lake outburst caused major floods in Sikkim on October 4. As the state grapples with inclement weather, all educational institutions have been closed until October 15. As per reports, 23 soldiers were missing out of which one has been recovered alive.

Pathak also said that while the water levels in the state are returning to normal, there is no official information about them rising again.

Pathak stated, “According to preliminary assessment from data collected at Sikkim’s check-posts, roughly 3,000 tourists are stranded in and around Lachen and Lachung. Among them, about 150 are motorcyclists who were presumably on adventure trips. About 700-800 vehicles and their drivers are also stranded.”

He further said that rescue operations are on full swing. “Army personnel and helicopters are ready to evacuate the stranded people,” he added.

Reportedly, the army has enabled the stranded tourists to connect with their family members through Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls.

