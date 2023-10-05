Sikkim: Water levels 'receding', rescue operations continue, says chief secy

Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Thursday asserted that water levels in the state have started to recede. He dismissed “rumours” about water levels in Chungthang rising again and about the Dikchu dam breaking down.
A glacial lake outburst caused major floods in Sikkim on October 4. As the state grapples with inclement weather, all educational institutions have been closed until October 15. As per reports, 23 soldiers were missing out of which one has been recovered alive.
Pathak also said that while the water levels in the state are returning to normal, there is no official information about them rising again.
Pathak stated, “According to preliminary assessment from data collected at Sikkim’s check-posts, roughly 3,000 tourists are stranded in and around Lachen and Lachung. Among them, about 150 are motorcyclists who were presumably on adventure trips. About 700-800 vehicles and their drivers are also stranded.”
He further said that rescue operations are on full swing. “Army personnel and helicopters are ready to evacuate the stranded people,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Reportedly, the army has enabled the stranded tourists to connect with their family members through Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls.
Also Read | Sikkim Police notifies road situation; check details here
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Water levels ‘receding’, rescue operations continue, says chief secy
- Mizoram’s drug crisis: Opposition leader blames MNF government
- Sikkim closes educational institutions until Oct 15 due to weather
- Mizoram: Latest findings show Aizawl holding the cleanest air title in India
- Silchar Miracle: Baby pronounced dead found alive on way to crematorium
- In a first, Tripura Agar oil to reach Dubai