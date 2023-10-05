Pakyong: The walls of Pakyong Greenfield airport, the only airport in Sikkim, has also been damaged by the incessant rainfall in Sikkim.
Locals informed that the wall was showing sludges for days before, but the same has now been aggravated following Tuesday night’s flood in the State.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Locals feared that if the walls were to be breached, the devastation downhill across villages of Challamthang, Pacheykhani and Rorathang connecting Sikkim alternatively with West Bengal through Kalimpong hills could also get cut off.
Airport officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
Also Read | Sikkim flood: Rescue operations continue; 1 soldier rescued
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim Flash Flood: Search operation for 22 missing Indian Army personnel continues
- An entry fee may not be enough to save Venice from 20 million tourists
- Nagaland Adventure Club’s Horsepower Challenge from Oct 12-14
- Sikkim: Threat looms large over Pakyong airport
- Tripura: Fall in foreign aid compelling Rohingyas to enter India
- Meghalaya: Cong leader calls for Oppsn unity to rival NPP in 2024 Tura elections