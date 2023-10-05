Pakyong: The walls of Pakyong Greenfield airport, the only airport in Sikkim, has also been damaged by the incessant rainfall in Sikkim.

Locals informed that the wall was showing sludges for days before, but the same has now been aggravated following Tuesday night’s flood in the State.

Locals feared that if the walls were to be breached, the devastation downhill across villages of Challamthang, Pacheykhani and Rorathang connecting Sikkim alternatively with West Bengal through Kalimpong hills could also get cut off.

Airport officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

