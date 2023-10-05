Sikkim Flash Flood: Search operation for 22 missing Indian Army personnel continues

A search and rescue operation by Indian Army for 22 missing soldiers has continued after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin.
According to reports received from a defence official, Troops of Trishakti Corps are extending medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.
The official emphasised that search operations for the missing personnel, who were caught in the deluge, remain a top priority for the Indian Army. Focused efforts are being made to retrieve vehicles submerged under a slush near Singtam, particularly in the Burdang area.
The search area has now been expanded downstream along the Teesta River. While twenty-three persons were missing initially, one individual was successfully rescued alive on the evening of October 4th.
Family members of the missing soldiers have been contacted and informed about the evolving situation. It is worth noting that the flash floods have severely disrupted mobile communication in the region, leaving many other Indian Army personnel stationed in Sikkim and North Bengal unable to contact their families.
