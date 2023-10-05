Gangtok: A piece of fake news that has been circulating claimed that the Teesta Stage 5 dam in Dikchu, run by NHPC, had been wiped out by a fresh new flash flood. However, this claim has been debunked by videos of the structure still standing. Unfortunately, an employee working on the dam lost his life.
The body of Dawa Lepcha, an employee at the dam, was found in the control room atop the dam almost 40 hours after the flash flood.
Dawa, in his late 30s from Samdong Village, had worked with NHPC’s Teesta Stage 5 dam at Dikchu since 2008. He was employed in a technical role. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Teesta Stage 5 comprises an 88.6m high concrete gravity dam, with three penstocks each measuring 321 m in length, and a 17.2 km long headrace tunnel (HRT) situated on the left bank. The underground power house near Sirwani has an installed capacity of 510 MW, generated by three 170 MW turbines.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The 88.6 m high dam had a control room at the top of it, which was damaged. Uprooted trees, debris, and other remnants of the damage were observed at the highest point of the structure.
Also Read | South Lhonak lake bursts, Sikkim on high alert
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Dikchu dam wipeout rumour debunked, employee death confirmed
- Explosives in Teesta basin? Here’s what Sikkim govt said
- Mizoram electoral rolls show 25,956 more female voters than males
- NDMA plans to install early warning systems for at-risk glacial lakes
- Mizo National Front reveals election candidates with just two women
- Message from Sikkim floods? Teesta will not be tamed