Sikkim closes educational institutions until Oct 15 due to weather

Gangtok: The Education Department of the Sikkim government on Thursday issued a circular stating that all educational institutions in the state shall remain closed until October 15, due to inclement weather.

Amid floods in Sikkim due to a glacial lake outburst of the Lhonak Lake on October 4, the government on Wednesday notified that government schools as well as private schools in flood affected districts of Gangtok, Mangan, Pakyong and Namchi would remain closed till October 8. However on Thursday the Education Department decided to extend the date till October 15.

While extending the date, it was also specified that all government and private educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools within the entire state would remain closed till October 15.

Earlier, Sikkim police had notified the public about several blocked roads in the state due to the bad weather.

The India Meteorological Department predicted exceptionally heavy rainfall over Sikkim on Thursday.

