Sikkim closes educational institutions until Oct 15 due to weather

Gangtok: The Education Department of the Sikkim government on Thursday issued a circular stating that all educational institutions in the state shall remain closed until October 15, due to inclement weather.
Amid floods in Sikkim due to a glacial lake outburst of the Lhonak Lake on October 4, the government on Wednesday notified that government schools as well as private schools in flood affected districts of Gangtok, Mangan, Pakyong and Namchi would remain closed till October 8. However on Thursday the Education Department decided to extend the date till October 15.
While extending the date, it was also specified that all government and private educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools within the entire state would remain closed till October 15.
Earlier, Sikkim police had notified the public about several blocked roads in the state due to the bad weather.
The India Meteorological Department predicted exceptionally heavy rainfall over Sikkim on Thursday.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | More rains in Sikkim? Here’s what the Weather Dept says
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Water levels ‘receding’, rescue operations continue, says chief secy
- Mizoram’s drug crisis: Opposition leader blames MNF government
- Sikkim closes educational institutions until Oct 15 due to weather
- Mizoram: Latest findings show Aizawl holding the cleanest air title in India
- Silchar Miracle: Baby pronounced dead found alive on way to crematorium
- In a first, Tripura Agar oil to reach Dubai