Explosives in Teesta basin? Here's what Sikkim govt said

On Wednesday, connectivity to Sikkim, including its capital Gangtok, was severely disrupted as an overflowing Teesta River washed away sections of NH-10, the state’s vital link to the rest of the country. This surge in river water levels was a result of a cloudburst that triggered a flash flood in the northeastern state.

In the wake of this calamity, the Sikkim government’s Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department issued a crucial advisory, warning the local population of potential explosives and ammunition that may be found along the Teesta Basin.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“These ammunitions should not be handled or picked up since they may explode and cause grievous injuries. On sight of such devices, it may be brought to the notice of the District Collectors or the State Emergency Operations Centre,” it said.

The advisory was signed by the Relief Commissioner cum Secretary of Land Revenue & Disaster Management department, Anil Raj Rai.

The 414-kilometre Teesta is a transboundary river that meanders through valleys surrounded by snow-capped Eastern Himalayas, flowing southwards to meet the Brahmaputra in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Message from Sikkim floods? Teesta will not be tamed

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









