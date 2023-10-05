Explosives in Teesta basin? Here's what Sikkim govt said

On Wednesday, connectivity to Sikkim, including its capital Gangtok, was severely disrupted as an overflowing Teesta River washed away sections of NH-10, the state’s vital link to the rest of the country. This surge in river water levels was a result of a cloudburst that triggered a flash flood in the northeastern state.
In the wake of this calamity, the Sikkim government’s Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department issued a crucial advisory, warning the local population of potential explosives and ammunition that may be found along the Teesta Basin.
“These ammunitions should not be handled or picked up since they may explode and cause grievous injuries. On sight of such devices, it may be brought to the notice of the District Collectors or the State Emergency Operations Centre,” it said.
The advisory was signed by the Relief Commissioner cum Secretary of Land Revenue & Disaster Management department, Anil Raj Rai.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The 414-kilometre Teesta is a transboundary river that meanders through valleys surrounded by snow-capped Eastern Himalayas, flowing southwards to meet the Brahmaputra in Bangladesh.
Also Read | Message from Sikkim floods? Teesta will not be tamed
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Dikchu dam wipeout rumour debunked, employee death confirmed
- Explosives in Teesta basin? Here’s what Sikkim govt said
- Mizoram electoral rolls show 25,956 more female voters than males
- NDMA plans to install early warning systems for at-risk glacial lakes
- Mizo National Front reveals election candidates with just two women
- Message from Sikkim floods? Teesta will not be tamed