Sikkim Police notifies road situation; check details here

Guwahati: Sikkim Police has issued a report on the current road conditions in light of the deluge.

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originating from portions of Lhonak Lake in the Mangan District of North Sikkim has triggered a catastrophic event, leading to the rise of water levels with astonishing velocities downstream along the Teesta River Basin.

Details of the road situation is listed below:

Gangtok district:

District Court, Gangtok via Tamang Gumpa blocked Singtam to 32 No. One way clear at 14 Mile Singtam to Rangpo blocked at 19 Mile. Singtam to Dikchu blocked. Singtam to Sang cleared.

According to the police, all the rest of the roads are clear/Jeepable under Gangtok

Pakyong District

Barapathing to Chochen road blocked at 4th Mile. Rangpo to Rorathang Road cleared for light vehicles only. Pakyong to Rorathang Road blocked at below airport. Alternative route via Nop Gaon-Dughalakha.

Rest all roads clear/Jeepable under Pakyong District.

Mangan District

Mangan to Dikchu blocked near Phidang Bridge. Mangan to Gangtok via Phodong Road cleared. Mangan to Chungthang Road blocked at Toong Bridge Pakyong (Toong And Above Road could not be updated because of lack of communication). Rest all roads cleared/Jeepable under Mangan District.

Namchi District

Ravangla to Yangang blocked at Goguney. Bermiok to Namchi via Phongla blocked near Vedghari. Jorethang to Melli blocked at Thulo Golalmazitar & 10th Mile. Namchi to Rangpo via Namthang-Mamring blocked at Narak-Jhora. Namchi To Singtam via Damthang-Temi blocked at Gammon Bridge and Indreni Bridge Ravang to Legship blocked near Tree House. Namchi to Jorethang via Denchung cleared. Namchi to Melli via Kitam cleared. Rest all roads clear/jeepable.

Gyalshing

Dentam to Pelling/Gyalshing road blocked at Bb Lall Bridge Dentam. Alternative Road via Intake. Uttarey to Sopakha Road blocked. Rest all roads are clear/ Jeepable under Gyalshing District.

Soreng

All roads are clear/jeepable under Soreng District.

NH-10 Siliguri

19th Mile, near Singtam. Melli, West Bengal to Siliguri blocked at 29th Mile. Likhay Bhir, near Teesta, West Bengal. Melli, Sikkim to Gangtok blocked near Melli Bazar, West Bengal.

More rains in Sikkim? Here’s what the Weather Dept says

