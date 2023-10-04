Sikkim Police notifies road situation; check details here

Guwahati: Sikkim Police has issued a report on the current road conditions in light of the deluge.
A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originating from portions of Lhonak Lake in the Mangan District of North Sikkim has triggered a catastrophic event, leading to the rise of water levels with astonishing velocities downstream along the Teesta River Basin.
Details of the road situation is listed below:
Gangtok district:
- District Court, Gangtok via Tamang Gumpa blocked
- Singtam to 32 No. One way clear at 14 Mile
- Singtam to Rangpo blocked at 19 Mile.
- Singtam to Dikchu blocked.
- Singtam to Sang cleared.
According to the police, all the rest of the roads are clear/Jeepable under Gangtok
Pakyong District
- Barapathing to Chochen road blocked at 4th Mile.
- Rangpo to Rorathang Road cleared for light vehicles only.
- Pakyong to Rorathang Road blocked at below airport. Alternative route via Nop Gaon-Dughalakha.
Rest all roads clear/Jeepable under Pakyong District.
Mangan District
- Mangan to Dikchu blocked near Phidang Bridge.
- Mangan to Gangtok via Phodong Road cleared.
- Mangan to Chungthang Road blocked at Toong Bridge Pakyong (Toong And Above Road could not be updated because of lack of communication). Rest all roads cleared/Jeepable under Mangan District.
Namchi District
- Ravangla to Yangang blocked at Goguney.
- Bermiok to Namchi via Phongla blocked near Vedghari.
- Jorethang to Melli blocked at Thulo Golalmazitar & 10th Mile.
- Namchi to Rangpo via Namthang-Mamring blocked at Narak-Jhora.
- Namchi To Singtam via Damthang-Temi blocked at Gammon Bridge and Indreni Bridge
- Ravang to Legship blocked near Tree House.
- Namchi to Jorethang via Denchung cleared.
- Namchi to Melli via Kitam cleared. Rest all roads clear/jeepable.
Gyalshing
- Dentam to Pelling/Gyalshing road blocked at Bb Lall Bridge Dentam. Alternative Road via Intake.
- Uttarey to Sopakha Road blocked. Rest all roads are clear/ Jeepable under Gyalshing District.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Soreng
All roads are clear/jeepable under Soreng District.
NH-10 Siliguri
- 19th Mile, near Singtam.
- Melli, West Bengal to Siliguri blocked at 29th Mile.
- Likhay Bhir, near Teesta, West Bengal.
- Melli, Sikkim to Gangtok blocked near Melli Bazar, West Bengal.
More rains in Sikkim? Here’s what the Weather Dept says
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim floods: 10 dead, 82 missing, 14 bridges collapse
- Arunachal CM expresses sadness, shock at Sikkim floods
- Sikkim Police notifies road situation; check details here
- Handkerchief or tissue? Which one’s better for our health and the planet?
- Assam: Half marathon event to be held on Oct 29 in Dibrugarh
- RBI approves merger of North East Small Fin Bank, fintech unicorn Slice