Sikkim floods: 10 dead, 82 missing, 14 bridges collapse

Gangtok: Sikkim government confirms that 10 persons have died so far in the floods that occurred in Sikkim in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The 10 deceased are all civilians. 82 persons are still missing, and over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the state. 12-14 workers working in Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang are still stranded in the tunnels of the dam.

Extensive damages to the extent of 14 bridges have collapsed with 9 of them being under Border Roads Organization and 5 bridges under the State government. Injuries and persons missing have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, and Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district and Rangpo in Pakyong district.

As per the information shared by the Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak, “The Lhonak lake received a cloud burst around 10:42 pm on Tuesday night. Thereafter the lake breached its embankment and made its course towards Teesta river. Soon different parts of Teesta basin reported of water level rising, with particularly alarming levels in Chungthang where Teesta Stage 3 dam was breached. There are 12-14 workers still stranded in the tunnels of the dam. Collectively across the State, 26 people have been reportedly injured and rushed to the hospitals. While 23 Army personnel in Bardang are still missing. They had a convoy vehicle which was parked adjacent to the highway which got submerged in the sludge”.

The State government has asked for three (3) extra platoons of National Disaster Response Force, which the central government has approved. There is one platoon of NDRF already in service in Rangpo and Singtam towns. One such upcoming platoon of NDRF will be airlifted to Chungthang for rescue operations. It is assumed that over 3,000 domestic and foreign tourists are stranded in the State currently. Similarly food and civil supplies will be taken to Chungthang once the weather improves for air connectivity.

State officials feared of ration shortages in the State, to import necessities from Siliguri, Bailey bridges will be laid by Indian Army and NHIDCL, informed the State Chief Secretary.

Even the police station in Chungthang has been destroyed. Chungthang and most of North Sikkim have disrupted mobile network connection due to fibre cable lines also being destroyed by the flashfloods in Sangkalan and Toong in Mangan district, it was informed.

The State government has set up 18 relief camps in Singtam, Rangpo, Dikchu and Adarsh Gaon which have faced most of the damages. However, due to lack of connectivity with Chungthang, the relief camps there are being set up by the Indian Army and other paramilitaries, it was informed.

