More rains in Sikkim? Here’s what the Weather Dept says

Even as Sikkim deals with some of the worst floods in its recent history, it seems the weather is unlikely to improve in the coming days. According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department, isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next two days.
It also predicted exceptionally heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday.
“Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Friday,” said the weather forecast agency.
Similar conditions are likely in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.
In Northeast India, light to moderate fairly to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected over Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Arunachal Pradesh till Friday.
“Nagaland and Manipur should be prepared for similar conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in west Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday and Thursday,” said the IMD.
Incessant rainfall coupled with the glacial lake outburst flood has caused extensive damage in Sikkim, with over 15,000 people affected and around 10 people dead at the time of filing this report. 23 army personnel remain missing at the time of filing this report.
From glacier melting to rise in glacial lakes, eastern Himalaya most hit by climate change
