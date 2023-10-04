Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing

Gangtok: 23 Army personnel are reported missing as a glacial lake outburst in South Lhonak Lake, North Sikkim, triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River, inundating the Lachen valley.
The surge in water levels, up to a staggering 15-20 feet downstream, can be attributed to the discharge of water from the Chungthang dam. This sudden deluge has wreaked havoc on army establishments in the region, particularly affecting Bardang near Singtam.
23 Army personnel are currently missing, and several military vehicles are believed to be submerged beneath the slush. So far no casualties have been reported but as per sources, security forces working in low lying areas as well as labourers may have been swept by the flash flood taking the course of the river. Rescue operations are in full swing as authorities race against time to assess the full extent of the damage.
Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay reached Singtam town at 8 am on Wednesday.
