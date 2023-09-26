Dalai Lama to make long-awaited visit to Sikkim amidst China tensions

In the midst of escalating tensions between India and China, primarily stemming from the dispute over the participation of Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh in the 19th Asian Games and the release of a contentious map, the revered Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is scheduled to make a historic visit to Sikkim on October 11 and 12. This visit marks a significant return after a 13-year hiatus.

Responding to a formal request from the Sikkim Government, the Dalai Lama has graciously agreed to address the public during a two-day sermon session at the Paljor Stadium. On October 11, his discourse will center around Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s “37 Practices of a Bodhisattva.” The following day, on October 12, he will bestow the “Empowerment of Guru Padmasambhava,” which comprises a collection of quintessential Guru Yoga practices associated with Guru Padmasambhava.

While the Dalai Lama’s office has officially confirmed a two-day schedule for this highly anticipated visit, the Sikkim Government has outlined a broader itinerary spanning five days, from October 10 to 14. Sources indicate that the Dalai Lama will touch down in Sikkim on October 10, with detailed plans for October 13 and 14 to be unveiled at a later date.

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, recently undertook a visit to Dharamsala to coordinate and finalize the comprehensive schedule for the Dalai Lama’s visit to the state. Sikkim boasts a substantial Buddhist population that regards the Dalai Lama as their spiritual guide, making this visit a momentous occasion for the region.

