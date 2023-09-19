All communities to have representation in 2024 Assembly: Sikkim CM

Gangtok: All communities from Sikkim will have representatives in the 32-seat Sikkim Assembly, CM Prem Singh Golay has said.

This is a clear departure from his statements a few days back when he refused to name any candidate apart from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party symbol (table lamp) as the only candidate in every constituency, fearing groupism among members.

Speaking at the state Teej festival celebrations in Singtam town, Golay shared, “In the current Sikkim Legislative Assembly there is no representation of the Newar and Gurung communities as no candidate representing these communities won in the 2019 elections. But for the upcoming 2024 elections, we will ensure these two communities are represented in the Assembly. We will issue party tickets based on community representation in different constituencies.”

Golay also commented on women’s representation in state electoral politics, Golay shared, “Women had more representation in the recent Panchayat elections. Of the 12 seats for District Chairmen and Vice Chairmen in the Panchayati Raj, seven are women. When party tickets are given, most of the times, we expect a woman to represent the constituency and even the state someday.”

