Two Sikkim students missing from Gujarat found in Haryana after 18 days

Gangtok: Two Sikkimese students who had been missing from Jamnagar, Gujarat since August 28 were found in Rewari, Haryana on Friday. The teenagers, Paljor Tamang and Devraj Subba, were seen on CCTV footage boarding a train to Rajasthan and then to Delhi.
They were found in Rewari, about 100 kilometers from Delhi.
The two students, along with a third student from Nepal, ran away from Gujarat’s Pranami Global School. An extensive search was first conducted in Gujarat but it was later learned that they had boarded Okha Jaipur train.
On September 4, a 4-member police team reached Jaipur where they were seen in the railway station CCTV footage around 3:30 pm on August 29 buying one ticket to New Delhi.
On September 6, the police team reached Delhi and scanned CCTV footages of all possible railway stations. The students were suspected to have boarded Sultanpur Weekly Express to reach Delhi.
Over the course of the last 10 days, Gujarat police along with Delhi police conducted extensive search going through CCTV footages across many locations connecting Delhi with Jaipur and also at Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where they were suspected to reach.
The three students were finally traced at Rewari in Haryana, some 100 kilometres from Delhi, where they were working as cleaning staff in a hotel.
The Residential Commissioner’s Office in New Delhi said, “They were working as cleaning staff at a hotel in Rewari, to earn some money. They had limited money, no phones and were mostly avoiding police stations and prominent locations to avoid being traced. They had walked extensively to reach Rewari over the course of last two weeks”.
After being traced by a 15-member police team from Gujarat, the students were brought to Sikkim House in New Delhi. They were immediately taken back to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Friday.
They were then taken to Jamnagar where the missing case was filed. The parents of the students were in Delhi aiding the search operations. The parents then reached Jamnagar on Saturday to receive their children, informed RC office, Delhi.
The Sikkim Government was aiding in the search operations, with RC Office informing that Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay was constantly taking stock of the search operations.
During a SKM party event in Barfung, South Sikkim on Friday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay informed that the students were found in Rewari and briefed on how the search operations were conducted extensively.
