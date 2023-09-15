Sikkim announces release of Dearness Allowance arrears before Dussehra

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay on Friday declared that the Dearness Allowance arrears, pending for government employees since January 2023, will be released before Dussehra.
During his address at the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party’s mass joining programme in the Barfung constituency, Golay stated, “Dearness Allowance can be provided by either the state or the centre, but we will implement a 4 percent increase, raising it from the existing 38 percent to 42 percent before Dussehra this year. The arrears from January 2023 will be disbursed prior to Dussehra, resulting in a total cost of £121 million for the Dearness Allowance. Additionally, we are launching the One Rank One Pension initiative, ensuring that a retired officer from 1994 receives the same amount of DA as a retired officer from 2023 in the same rank.”
Golay refrained from criticising opposition parties at the event, asserting confidence in securing all 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim for the 2024 elections. He emphasised their 2019 success in 17 constituencies and the advantage of government support, making victory certain without criticism of weaker opposition leaders.
However, Golay declined to announce any party candidates, emphasising that the party symbol, the table lamp, represents the sole candidate for every constituency in the state. He stated that naming candidates now would foster groupism, contrary to his principle of inclusive politics involving individuals regardless of their party affiliations.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Without mentioning Bhaichung Bhutia by name, Golay said, “It doesn’t matter who joins or where they may have contested before; they were in the opposition in 2019 and will remain there in 2024. He is eyeing the Barfung constituency for a ticket, but he has experienced political setbacks in two states. He has aligned himself with someone (Pawan Chamling) who criticised him severely and labelled him as the most corrupt in the past. He was not with us in 2019.”
Also Read | Grow Trees honoured for planting 3 lakh saplings to restore Sikkim’s biodiversity
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim announces release of Dearness Allowance arrears before Dussehra
- Why Bangladesh’s democracy is on life support
- Split in TIPRA Motha? Here’s what Pradyot said
- Manipur: Ukhrul DC unveils book on innovative teaching
- Meghalaya: Heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore seized in East Jaintia Hills
- Mizoram witnesses a notable surge in drug-related deaths in 2023