Grow Trees honoured for planting 3 lakh saplings to restore Sikkim's biodiversity

Gangtok: Grow-Trees.com, led by Pradip Shah, has been honoured by Sikkim’s Youth Development Society (YODESS) for planting over 3 lakh tree saplings and rejuvenating the state’s biodiversity.
Grow-Trees.com is renowned for its nationwide efforts to combat deforestation, earning numerous accolades since its founding in 2010. Its joint project, supported by YODESS, aims to restore ecological equilibrium in Sikkim, and also promotes local employment opportunities.
Jacob Khaling, the political secretary to the chief minister of Sikkim, lauded Grow-Trees.com for its dedication to environmental conservation, emphasising the impact of their collaboration with YODESS.
“Grow-Trees.com’s commitment to environmental conservation is commendable, and the Sikkim government is grateful for their continuous support. By collaborating with YODESS, they are creating a legacy that will benefit generations to come,” stated Khaling.
Mani Kumar Gurung, Executive Secretary of YODESS, Dalapchand, applauded the diligent efforts of Grow-Trees.com and their impactful contribution to rehabilitating natural habitats, particularly in the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Pradip Shah highlighted the project’s broader significance, addressing climate change’s impact on endangered species in the Pangolakha Sanctuary, such as the Red Panda and Asiatic black bear. He emphasised the importance of biodiversity preservation to protect these rare species and their natural environment.
Also Read | Sikkim: Not CAP but SDF funds RSS; CAP counters Bhaichung Bhutia
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Special scheme for electrification of Bru hamlets in Tripura
- Asian democracies struggle under the weight of repression
- Manipur: Authorities call for urgent protection of Loktak lake
- Grow Trees honoured for planting 3 lakh saplings to restore Sikkim’s biodiversity
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore
- Assam: Guwahati’s Pedal for Change to host North-East Cycling Awards 2023