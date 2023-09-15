Grow Trees honoured for planting 3 lakh saplings to restore Sikkim's biodiversity

Gangtok: Grow-Trees.com, led by Pradip Shah, has been honoured by Sikkim’s Youth Development Society (YODESS) for planting over 3 lakh tree saplings and rejuvenating the state’s biodiversity.

Grow-Trees.com is renowned for its nationwide efforts to combat deforestation, earning numerous accolades since its founding in 2010. Its joint project, supported by YODESS, aims to restore ecological equilibrium in Sikkim, and also promotes local employment opportunities.

Jacob Khaling, the political secretary to the chief minister of Sikkim, lauded Grow-Trees.com for its dedication to environmental conservation, emphasising the impact of their collaboration with YODESS.

“Grow-Trees.com’s commitment to environmental conservation is commendable, and the Sikkim government is grateful for their continuous support. By collaborating with YODESS, they are creating a legacy that will benefit generations to come,” stated Khaling.

Mani Kumar Gurung, Executive Secretary of YODESS, Dalapchand, applauded the diligent efforts of Grow-Trees.com and their impactful contribution to rehabilitating natural habitats, particularly in the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary.

Pradip Shah highlighted the project’s broader significance, addressing climate change’s impact on endangered species in the Pangolakha Sanctuary, such as the Red Panda and Asiatic black bear. He emphasised the importance of biodiversity preservation to protect these rare species and their natural environment.

