Sikkim can become a hub for skilled youth development: CM Golay

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay believes the state can become a hub for skilled youth development and enable the state’s youth to support their families.
Speaking at the Medhavi Skill University organised by the Skill Hub for International Employment (SHINE) CM Golay said, “In our rapidly globalising world, the importance of creating overseas migration pathways for our youth has become extremely important. SHINE, or the Skill Hub for International Employment benefits the youth of Sikkim are multi-fold. It will open doors to countries like Germany, Japan, UK, and Australia, where the wage premium is exceptionally high. This will not only accelerate the career growth and aspiration of our youth but also enable them to support their families back in Sikkim, thereby contributing to the economic and social prosperity of the state.”
The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Government of Sikkim and the Medhavi Skills University.
Golay highlighted, “In the global arena, our country Bharat has recorded the highest earning through employment and entrepreneurship from abroad and bringing the means to our country. We are committed and hope our state Sikkim will soon be a hub of opportunities and dreams, a place where our youth will be trained in foreign languages, cultures, and technical competencies, thereby becoming globally employable through this University.”
Golay also virtually inaugurated the ‘Medhavi Poly Diagnostic Centre’ at the Singtam campus of Medhavi Skills University as part of the skill-to-society initiative. The centre aims to provide medical testing facilities to the residents and community of Sikkim at subsidised prices.
