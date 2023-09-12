Senior BRO official inspects infra projects in North Bengal, Sikkim

Gangtok: Additional Director General (Eastern Sector) of the Border Roads Organisation, PKH Singh inspected several ongoing infrastructure projects in Sikkim and northern West Bengal.
He reviewed the progress of the projects during his visit to the region from September 7-11.
During his Sikkim visit, he, along with Project Swastik’s Chief Engineer Brigadier Manoj Gupta held meetings with Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak and other senior state government and army officials and urged the authorities to remove bottlenecks to speed up land acquisition, forest and wildlife clearances for infrastructure projects.
The chief secretary assured the BRO officials that all clearances will be expedited in a time-bound manner and said that the next review meeting will be held in the last week of November.
The two senior BRO officials also called on Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and apprised him about the ongoing and future infrastructure projects being undertaken by the BRO in the Himalayan state.
The governor lauded the efforts of the BRO in maintaining connectivity in the state despite heavy rainfall.
