Sikkim: Old STNM Hospital to be transformed into Rs 14.4 cr wellness park

Gangtok: The heritage site of the old Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, spread across 2 acres in the heart of Gangtok town, is all set to undergo a transformation into a ‘Wellness Park’. Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the wellness park project envisioned by the Gangtok Municipal Corporation.
The wellness park will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 14.4 crore and is expected to be completed before the 2024 general elections, as informed by the chief minister.
After the STNM Hospital shifted to its current location in Sochayghang in Sichey on the outskirts of Gangtok town in 2019, the old STNM Hospital was repurposed as the Urban Primary Health Centre. Meanwhile, another section of the old STNM, across the road, was demolished to create space for a parking area and a mall. The mall’s construction faced significant public criticism.
However, taking all the public criticism into account, the wellness park is now being constructed, which has received positive feedback since its announcement by CM Golay during his Independence Day speech last month.
The Wellness Park in Old STNM will have a 300-meter rubberised track for running and walking, aligning with Fit India requirements. It will maintain a green environment with cherry plantations, creating a cherry park. The park will include a lift and ramps (no stairs), a 4-story, 7,000 sq. ft. building along Tibet Road with a library and indoor gaming facilities designed with a heritage look. It will cater to young mothers and children, featuring a skate park, food court, and children’s play area.
CM Prem Singh Golay has described the wellness park as the upcoming ‘lungs of Gangtok.’ He stated, “This may not be a large-scale development, but it’s one of the most positive developments for Gangtok. We believe Gangtok residents will be pleased. They have long lamented the lack of space in Gangtok town. Paljor Stadium is the primary venue, mostly utilised by footballers, and other grounds are primarily used by schools and colleges. There’s a sense of monotony in the lives of Gangtok’s people due to the lack of open space.”
Addressing allegations of government lands being allotted to private individuals and companies, CM Golay said, “In the past four years, we have not allocated individual land to anyone in Gangtok. No MLA or Minister has received land allocations, and they have not constructed homes in Gangtok since we came to power. Most residents in Gangtok are not originally from here; they have migrated from rural parts of Sikkim to the state capital.”
In response to criticism about demolishing the Old STNM Hospital for the wellness park, Golay affirmed the project’s commitment, emphasising its inclusive design for all age groups in Sikkim. He assured that no trees would be cut down, and the park would feature a cherry blossom festival.
The existing Urban Primary Health Centre, named after late Chogyal Sir Thutob Namgyal, will continue to provide emergency services at its current location, informed the CM.
He added, “STNM Hospital is a heritage of Gangtok, and the UPHC will also undergo remodelling as retrofitted structures to ensure their preservation over time, keeping the legacy of Sir Thutob Namgyal alive. The UPHC will include a primary health center, medical facilities, a yoga and wellness center, and recreational areas for both young and old. These additions will benefit the health and well-being of the people of Gangtok.”
Speaking about other upcoming constructions in Gangtok, Golay mentioned, “Events that used to take place in MG Marg can now occur in the open-air theatre within the wellness park premises. The park will be named after Sir Thutob Namgyal to honour his contributions to the health sector in Sikkim. In Gangtok, there is limited space for major infrastructure development. However, new structures in Gangtok are being built with parking facilities, including the upcoming West Point tower construction.”
Additionally, a Unity mall is under construction at a cost of Rs. 118 crore near the MLA hostel in Gangtok, and a convention centre costing Rs. 450 crore will be constructed, which can be utilised by PHD aspirants as the Atma Nirbhar Research Centre, he said.
