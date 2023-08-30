Sikkim CM meets members of Tibetan Parliament in exile

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday met some members of the Tibetan Parliament in exile at his official residence here, an official said.
The members of the Tibetan Parliament in exile – Youdon Aukatsang, Venerable Geshi Monlam Tharchin and Tashi Dondrup – met the chief minister and discussed matters relating to the Tibetan community living in Sikkim and appreciated the endeavours of the state government towards the well-being of the Tibetan community, the official said.
They also expressed gratitude to the state government for making a provision in the budget for the construction of a community hall at Chandmari for the Tibetan community.
Acknowledging the appreciation from the visitors, the chief minister assured them of all necessary support to be extended to the Tibetan community in Sikkim and said that the state government proposed to appoint a Public Relations Officer (PRO) to operate as a bridge between the Tibetan community and the state government.
