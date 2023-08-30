Sikkim CM meets members of Tibetan Parliament in exile

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday met some members of the Tibetan Parliament in exile at his official residence here, an official said.

The members of the Tibetan Parliament in exile – Youdon Aukatsang, Venerable Geshi Monlam Tharchin and Tashi Dondrup – met the chief minister and discussed matters relating to the Tibetan community living in Sikkim and appreciated the endeavours of the state government towards the well-being of the Tibetan community, the official said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Youdon Aukatsang, Geshe Monlam Tharchin, and Tashi Dhondup called upon Shri Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, Chief Minister of Sikkim, on 29th August 2023. pic.twitter.com/XjWf8lXqNr — Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (@Tibparliament) August 30, 2023

They also expressed gratitude to the state government for making a provision in the budget for the construction of a community hall at Chandmari for the Tibetan community.

Acknowledging the appreciation from the visitors, the chief minister assured them of all necessary support to be extended to the Tibetan community in Sikkim and said that the state government proposed to appoint a Public Relations Officer (PRO) to operate as a bridge between the Tibetan community and the state government.

Also Read | Major progress in Sivok–Rangpo Rail Project as Tunnel T-03 achieves breakthrough

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









