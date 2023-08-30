Indian Army, ITBP celebrate Rakshabandhan at Nathula border

Gangtok: Around 50 Sikkim college students celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday with Indian Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials at Nathula Pass on the Indo-China border.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay initiated the Seema Darshan and Raksha Bandhan event from Ridge Park in Gangtok. He also joined the celebration in the state capital.
After a 2-hour journey to Sherathang, students tied Raksha Bandhan threads to ITBP officials. Then, at Nathula Border, they did the same for Indian Army personnel stationed at the Indo-China border.
The Raksha Bandhan celebration took place under the banner of the Vibrant Village Program, organised by the State Planning & Development Department in collaboration with Gangtok District Administration, 17 Mountain Division / Black Cat Division, Sikkim, Indo Tibetan Border Police, and the Hemant Yadav Foundation.
The programme concluded at the Indo-China Border, Nathula Pass. The Indian Army thanked the students who travelled all the way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them, as they are far away from their homes and unable to celebrate this occasion. The students from different parts of the country, who are studying in Sikkim, celebrated this auspicious occasion together with the soldiers.
