Gangtok: Sikkim took part in the nationwide Rozgar Mela in Gangtok along with 46 other locations in the country to issue job orders. This includes recruitment in paramilitary forces and other ancillary services, with 104 job orders given in Sikkim today, of which seven were for Sikkimese locals in paramilitary forces.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik, with Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and Upper Tadong constituency legislator Gay Tshering Dhungel, attended the mela with ITBP and SSB officials.

Nisith Pramanik in his address on the occasion highlighted how the 104 new recruits are starting a new phase in their life. “They were handed job or recruitment orders in their hands. The Prime Minister had made a commitment to ensure 10 lakh jobs in the hands of the youth directly. He has simplified the process of such recruitment as has been evident in the last 7 Rozgar Melas. To make the day of recruitment grander for the youths, such events are taking place across the country. We had the Prime Minister addressing them as they geared to serve the country with job orders in hand. It will be the most memorable day for them.”

Pramanik further asserted that such Rozgar Mela will take place every month or two in every state. “The commitment of 10 lakh jobs will be completed before 2024 (election year). Not merely in government jobs but even in private sectors. There are sectors such as automobile, connectivity, pharmaceutical and infrastructure where they will be recruited. It is an attempt at making India a developed country from a developing country,” said Pramanik.

Regarding low recruitment of Sikkimese citizens, Pramanik said, “The State government here is also making efforts at giving job orders and creating vacancies. The states which are peaceful will also get manufacturing units and other private companies. There are many Pharma companies here so there are a lot of jobs here in Sikkim. When more and more want to serve the Indian government, there is a positive side. There have been many recruits from Sikkim in the past under Rozgar Mela.”

