Sikkim: CAP leader Ganesh Rai interrogated in alleged fraud case

Gangtok: Citizen Action Party chief coordinator Ganesh Rai was called to the Melli Police Station for an interrogation in a case related to Melli Dara Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) fraud.

The 2014 case is related to the Kisan Credit Card loan when Ganesh Rai served as a chairperson of the Melli Dara MPCS.

Two FIRs are lodged at Melli police station against the CAP leader and IK Pradhan, then manager of Melli Dara Cooperative Society, along with president Ganesh Rai, who took a loan of Rs 15 lakh. Today marks the 7th hearing of the case. Both defendants have failed to appear to the court since their first hearing. The case was registered on April 17, 2023.

Addressing the gathering in Melli town before his interrogation, Ganesh Rai said, “A few members availed the loan and are now complaining that they didn’t get the amount. The public is complaining that they didn’t get the loan from the cooperative society. But the public didn’t even approach the manager, they straight came to the police station, they lodged the complaint and the police registered a case against me. I have been called here to register my statement.”

Accusing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government of framing him in the case, the CAP leader stated, “The present government is scared of Citizen Action Party, so they wish to frame us in a case in which I am not involved. It shows that the present government is scared of CAP’s popularity. We are in politics, we are committed to bringing reformative politics in Sikkim. We have made so many sacrifices, and this is only the beginning. This kind of hurdles will come, and we will face them with a smiling face.”

Rai has not applied for the anticipatory bill in the case. When asked why, Rai stated, “I have not applied for anticipatory bail as the present government is trying to frame me, but I am not involved at all. I am innocent. I can prove my innocence in the court. I am quite sure that Sikkim Police will investigate in an impartial manner. We are taking suggestions from our legal counsel as well. Till today, I have not applied for anticipatory bail. Since they have called, I have to comply with the investigation. I am not scared.”

