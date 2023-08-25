Landslide kills 4-year-old child in Sikkim

Gangtok: A 4-year-old lost his life in a landslide in Sikkim on Friday morning. The incident was reported from Lingzing village in the Maneybong Dentam constituency of West Sikkim.
The landslide swept through the house of a resident identified as Nar Bahadur Chettri and buried the child under the debris. The child’s body could be recovered only after his family members of the boy and local residents made efforts to dig through the debris.
Additionally, several roads in West Sikkim have been blocked due to landslides.
Rishi-Rongli-Kupup (RRK) road in East Sikkim has been blocked due to multiple landslides after 72 hrs of heavy rainfall.
Earlier this month, a massive landslide along NH10 between Ranipul and Singtam was also captured on camera.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Feeding monkeys in Sikkim could result in a penalty of Rs 5,000
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- China, Bhutan hold boundary talks, agree on ‘3-step roadmap’
- India’s cities mission a smart earner for private firms
- Assam: Handloom exhibition celebrating Karbi culture held in Kohora
- Sikkim: CAP leader Ganesh Rai interrogated in alleged fraud case
- Manipur scientist says ISRO’s next goal is to send Indians to space
- Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, World C’ships final