Landslide kills 4-year-old child in Sikkim

Gangtok: A 4-year-old lost his life in a landslide in Sikkim on Friday morning. The incident was reported from Lingzing village in the Maneybong Dentam constituency of West Sikkim.

The landslide swept through the house of a resident identified as Nar Bahadur Chettri and buried the child under the debris. The child’s body could be recovered only after his family members of the boy and local residents made efforts to dig through the debris.

Locals and family members digging through the debris Local resident Nar Bahadur Chettri’s house

Additionally, several roads in West Sikkim have been blocked due to landslides.

Rishi-Rongli-Kupup (RRK) road in East Sikkim has been blocked due to multiple landslides after 72 hrs of heavy rainfall.

Earlier this month, a massive landslide along NH10 between Ranipul and Singtam was also captured on camera.

