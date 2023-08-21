Sikkim: Bus-truck collide inside tunnel near Singtam, 5 injured

Gangtok: Sikkim woke up to the news of a collision involving a Sikkim Nationalised Transport passenger bus and a service delivery truck at the Topakhani tunnel on National Highway 10 near Singtam town, approximately 25 kilometres from Gangtok.

The accident occurred around 8 am on Monday when the bus, which was travelling from Dongeythang in the Khamdong-Singtam constituency bound for Gangtok, collided with the truck.

The bus driver sustained an injury to his leg, while four other passengers also suffered minor injuries. Some of the injured individuals were initially taken to Singtam District Hospital, while others were referred to the Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.

In July, a bus belonging to Sikkim Nationalised Transport collided with a Sikkim-registered SUV at Mamkhola, near Bhalukhola on NH10 between Siliguri and Gangtok.

