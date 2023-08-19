Shocking: Sikkim citizen called 'Chinese', thrashed in Bangalore

Gangtok: In yet another instance of racial attacks against Northeast residents, three men thrashed 28-year-old Sikkim citizen Dinesh Subba, who works in the service sector in Electronic City, Bengaluru, in the wee hours of August 16. Dinesh, who works in a nearby hotel, was on his way home when he was attacked.

Dinesh Subba is a resident of Rinchenpong, in Soreng District and has been working in Bangalore for many years now.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The three attackers used racial slurs against Subba, calling him ‘Chinese’. Despite clarifying that he was Sikkimese, the three miscreants continued to attack him violently.

The police found Subba covered in his blood with two head injuries. After alerting the family, he was rushed to a nearby hospital which refused treatment on the pretext that it required police presence. Later, the victim was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Bangalore. Subba sustained 18 injuries in his body, including two head injuries which needed stitches.

Dinesh was kept under treatment from August 16-18 and was discharged last night. He is still under care in his residence.

The victim has a wife, a three-month-old daughter, and an elder sister who narrated the incident to the media on call from Bangalore.

Pooja Subba, the victim’s sister, told EastMojo, “My brother was returning from work when the incident happened. He has suffered grievous including two injuries in the head needing stitches. We have now taken him back home from the hospital.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Subba further informed, “We intend on dropping the FIR registered to the Police as we fear this may impact our income. Fighting a case will be expensive, and we have no support from anyone nearby.”

Also Read | Couldn’t speak, fellow NDA allies did not engage: Mizoram MP C Lalrosanga

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









