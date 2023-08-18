Sikkim: Man dies of snake bite in Soreng Chakung

Gangtok: A 22-year-old man died of a snake bite in Sikkim’s Soreng Chakung district, police said on Friday.

The man identified as Sandeep Lepcha was bitten by the snake in his home in Kartok village on Thursday night.

Lepcha was immediately rushed to Soreng district hospital from where he was referred to Namchi district hospital. On way to Namchi hospital his health started to deteriorate and he was declared brought dead by the doctors at Namchi hospital.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said.

