Sikkim to present 'Shravan Kumar' award on Independence Day next year

Gangtok: Sikkim commemorated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday at Gangtok’s Paljor Stadium. The event witnessed active participation from Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, alongside the enthusiastic Gangtok populace. During the celebration, the chief minister highlighted the pivotal role of the supportive central government in the Sikkim’s progress and announced about the state’s decision to give the ‘Shravan Kumar’ award to sons and daughters who take care of their parents.

In his Independence Day address, CM Golay shared, “In today’s era, parents are forced into old age homes by their children. This was unthinkable before in Sikkim and our culture. To avoid such a cultural change, we announce the Shravan Kumar Puraskar every year on August 15 to sons and daughters who serve their parents. We want to give birth to Shravan Kumars in the state.”

Continuing his concern for the elderly in the state, Golay also announced a recreational park at the Old STNM Hospital premises in Gangtok town. The CM lamented, “No good park exists in Gangtok. All good spots have been taken in the past for housing purposes mostly. The lack of recreational space is felt in Gangtok; hence, the Old STNM Hospital premises will be a wellness park center with yoga practices, where the elderly can spend time with treatment facilities as well in the Old STNM hospital.”

On the long-debated topic of the regularisation of the ‘One Family One Job’ scheme, which saw close to 20,000 youths getting employed by the previous SDF government in 2019, CM Golay announced on I-Day that all OFOJ employees would be regularised before the 2024 elections. He also made the announcement for the reintroduction of the old pension scheme before the elections, as opposed to the new pension scheme currently in existence. The new pension scheme has been vehemently opposed by government employees in the state since its implementation in the 2000s.

The chief minister highlighted how, in 4 and a half years of governance, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government has restored the exploited system that existed in the past in Sikkim, joining the nation in developmental activities. Golay said, “Sikkim is the first green state of India. In the G20 events earlier this year in Gangtok, over 20 nations appreciated our green efforts. Our agriculture, tourism, power, and drinking water will be made green to establish a sustainable relationship with nature. The flagship initiative of planting 108 tree saplings on the birth of a new child by new parents in the state, termed as the ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati’ initiative, is a step towards making Sikkim a green state as well as improving the declining fertility in the state, which is the lowest in the country.”

The CM highlighted how the poverty in Sikkim has reduced from 3.82 percent to 2.60 percent over the past 4 years, with Sikkim reaching the fourth position among states with the lowest poverty rate. He promised to make Sikkim a poverty-free state after 2024. He highlighted how, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crunch, the GSDP of the state has raised by 28.56 percent, with a revenue increase from Rs. 4,841 crore to Rs. 8,104 crore in 4.5 years.

On the occasion, the Sikkim CM felicitated police officers, doctors, nurses, teachers, and students for their services and excellence. Among the standout awards was the very first felicitation for journalists on I-Day, with the first Teesta Rangeet Abhiral Kalam Purashkar awarded to Anand Oberoi, a veteran journalist with 21 years of service in Sikkim. Oberoi is currently employed as the Sikkim correspondent for the Press Trust of India.

