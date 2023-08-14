Couldn't speak, fellow NDA allies did not engage: Mizoram MP C Lalrosanga

C Lalrosanga, Mizoram’s Lok Sabha representative, addressed a party meeting held at the Mizo National Front (MNF) headquarters, providing insights into his recent experience during the parliamentary session in Delhi. The session notably saw a no-confidence motion against the BJP party, prompting C Lalrosanga to stand firmly in support of his party’s stance.

Lalrosanga shared a comprehensive report on the parliamentary proceedings and his involvement in addressing key issues. He recounted the all-party meeting, during which he and the MNF delegation ardently expressed the need for the central government and Manipur state government to take decisive action. The MP emphasised that their resolute position was aligned with the guidance of Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Lalrosanga detailed his experience during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, highlighting that they were not afforded the opportunity to voice concerns related to Manipur or the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He said, “We are not as important as the MPs of other states; however, our cause is important. At the NDA meeting, since they did not allow us to speak on Manipur or UCC, I refused to give a message. Later, at an MP meeting, we left the meeting because they did not let us speak on Manipur or UCC.”

The Lok Sabha MP acknowledged his efforts to speak about Manipur during the parliamentary session, only to face repeated rejections of his requests and adjournment motion. Despite the challenges he encountered within the House, Lalrosanga noted that his consistent stand on the Manipur issue garnered attention from the national media.

Lalrosanga also touched on the response he received from his fellow NDA members, remarking that they refrained from engaging with him or extending friendly gestures.

On the same day, the opposition Congress party issued a statement criticising the MNF. They questioned the veracity of the MNF MPs’ support for the no-confidence motion and suggested that if they truly opposed the BJP-led NDA, they should exit the alliance. Additionally, the Congress party extended an invitation to the MNF to join the Mizoram Secular Alliance, initiated by the Congress party under the leadership of President Lalsawta.

Two Mizoram MPs: C. Lalrosanga from Lok Sabha and K. Vanlalvena from Rajya Sabha were on Saturday accorded a heroes’ welcome as they arrived at lone Lengpui Airport in Aizawl for their firm stance to defend Manipur’s Zo ethnic tribes in the Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The two MPs were felicitated with Mizo traditional shawls as a token of appreciation.

Addressing a function organised by Mizo National Front (MNF) at Lengpui airport, C. Lalrosanga, the lone Lok Sabha member from the state, said that he backed the opposition’s no-confidence motion in support of the Zo ethnic people in Manipur and not because he supported the Congress.

He said the Central government led by the BJP evaded the Manipur issue in the Parliament although they tried their best to raise the issue of ethnic violence in the strife-torn state.

Despite the request, he was denied the opportunity to raise the Manipur issue along with other MPs and also was not given a chance to speak during the no-confidence motion, he said.

Also Read | Mizoram: 2 youths drown during birthday celebrations, bodies missing

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









