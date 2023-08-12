Sikkim: 98 youths get job orders on International Youth Day

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay handed job orders to 98 individuals while 60 students received financial assistance for further studies at Samman Bhawan to mark the International Youth Day in Gangtok on Saturday.

The Sikkim CM also gave away 299 house upgradation funds worth Rs 20,000 per instalment twice a year.

Terming the youth as the backbone of the state and country, Golay shared, “When the backbone is strong, everything becomes all right. We are ready to give any support to the youth and they should come ahead in a positive manner.”

Highlighting the SKM party’s stand for promoting youth into politics, Golay said, “Since 2013, when we started the SKM party, we have given more opportunity to the youth, they are our priority. Even in the upcoming election, we will give many youths a chance in electoral politics.”

Talking about the Independence Day celebration, Sikkim Chief Minister highlighted how the state has always celebrated August 15 as a festival. “Even last year, we celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga with much fervour. This time too, from August 13 to August 15 and beyond, every home, shop and office will have a national flag.”

On the national initiative of Meri Mitti Mera Desh, the Sikkim CM shared, “The statewide celebration will take place on August 14 with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in attendance. We also have another event tomorrow in Chakung, Soreng District. On August 14, the Meri Mitti Mera Desh will reach every ward panchayat, every institution, urban and rural local bodies.”

