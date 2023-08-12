Sikkim: 98 youths get job orders on International Youth Day

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay handed job orders to 98 individuals while 60 students received financial assistance for further studies at Samman Bhawan to mark the International Youth Day in Gangtok on Saturday.
The Sikkim CM also gave away 299 house upgradation funds worth Rs 20,000 per instalment twice a year.
Terming the youth as the backbone of the state and country, Golay shared, “When the backbone is strong, everything becomes all right. We are ready to give any support to the youth and they should come ahead in a positive manner.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Highlighting the SKM party’s stand for promoting youth into politics, Golay said, “Since 2013, when we started the SKM party, we have given more opportunity to the youth, they are our priority. Even in the upcoming election, we will give many youths a chance in electoral politics.”
Talking about the Independence Day celebration, Sikkim Chief Minister highlighted how the state has always celebrated August 15 as a festival. “Even last year, we celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga with much fervour. This time too, from August 13 to August 15 and beyond, every home, shop and office will have a national flag.”
On the national initiative of Meri Mitti Mera Desh, the Sikkim CM shared, “The statewide celebration will take place on August 14 with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in attendance. We also have another event tomorrow in Chakung, Soreng District. On August 14, the Meri Mitti Mera Desh will reach every ward panchayat, every institution, urban and rural local bodies.”
Also Read | Sikkim: 29 burglary cases reported in Gangtok district this year
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura by-polls: TIPRA, CPIM, Cong leaders attend ‘unity’ meeting
- Sikkim: 98 youths get job orders on International Youth Day
- Tripura hit by dengue, malaria outbreak; one dead
- Arunachal scholar Tonyak Riba elected for course in Paris
- Nuclear war would be more devastating for Earth’s climate than cold war predictions
- How pineapples from Meghalaya made it all the way to Abu Dhabi