Sikkim: 29 burglary cases reported in Gangtok district this year

Gangtok: Issuing an alert to citizens, Tenzing Loden Lepcha, the Gangtok District Superintendent of Police, on Friday informed about the increasing number of reported burglary cases in the Gangtok district, specifically within the capital city.

During a press conference, the Gangtok SP stated, “Up until July 31, Gangtok district has reported 29 cases of burglary, with the majority of these cases being from Sadar Police station, totalling 20 cases so far this year. Five similar cases have been reported in Ranipool, and one case in Singtam.”

He added that Sikkim Police successfully solved 12 out of the 29 cases this year, with 11 of them being reported from Sadar police station, and one case from Ranipool. The 12 burglaries collectively resulted in losses exceeding Rs 1 crore, including gold, cash, foreign currencies, phones, and other valuables.

Sikkim Police officials emphasised that burglary cases are predominantly reported from homes in densely populated regions of Gangtok city. “These incidents occur late at night when homes are unoccupied, particularly in areas lacking CCTV surveillance. The perpetrators use rods to break latches or gain access through ventilators.”

Urging the public to install CCTV cameras in their homes, Sikkim Police provided information on installation costs and emphasised that CCTV footage remains the primary means of solving burglary cases. Additionally, they disclosed that among those arrested in the 12 cases so far, most of the burglars had a history of substance abuse, with many of them being in their 20s.

