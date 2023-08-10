Sikkim govt ensured peace, prevented Manipur-like situation: CM

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said his government has maintained peace among communities, ensuring that a Manipur-like situation is not repeated in the Himalayan state.
Tamang also hit out at the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government, alleging that it sew discord between communities for electoral gains.
“I have ensured peace and amity between various communities in Sikkim; otherwise there would have been a situation like Manipur,” he said during a programme here.
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence for the last three months, which has claimed over 160 lives and rendered thousands homeless.
Tamang hit out at his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling and his party, the SDF, for “vitiating peace” in the state for political benefits.
“The previous government had mixed religion in politics and politics in religion to sow discord between communities for electoral gains,’ Tamang claimed.
The chief minister also asserted that his Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) had delivered on its promise of ushering in parivartan’ (change) in the state.
