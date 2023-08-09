Sikkim CM announces measures to preserve tribal Lepcha culture

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Tuesday announced a slew of measures for the preservation of the tribal Lepcha culture in the state.

Addressing a state-level function on the occasion of Tendong Kho Rum Faat, a Lepcha festival, he said here that the state government will construct a Lepcha Bhawan in the state capital and develop it as the Lepcha cultural center.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He urged the Sikkim Lepcha Association to identify land for the building.

Lechas are considered to be the original inhabitants of Sikkim.

The chief minister also announced to send Lepcha priests and religious persons called Bongthings in the tribal language on an annual exposure trip outside Sikkim.

With regard to the demand for the inclusion of Lepcha language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, Tamang said that the state government has sought constitutional protection for Lepcha, Bhutia and Limboo languages.

Besides, the state government has set up a committee headed by Sanu Lama, a litterateur of Nepali literature, to restore the lost original names of places in Sikkim.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the demand for doubling reservation for primitive tribes from the existing five per cent, he assured the Lepcha people to look into the matter in consultation with the concerned authorities.

Also Read | Sikkim: CM refrains from speaking on Namchi violence

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









