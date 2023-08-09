Sikkim CM announces measures to preserve tribal Lepcha culture

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Tuesday announced a slew of measures for the preservation of the tribal Lepcha culture in the state.
Addressing a state-level function on the occasion of Tendong Kho Rum Faat, a Lepcha festival, he said here that the state government will construct a Lepcha Bhawan in the state capital and develop it as the Lepcha cultural center.
He urged the Sikkim Lepcha Association to identify land for the building.
Lechas are considered to be the original inhabitants of Sikkim.
The chief minister also announced to send Lepcha priests and religious persons called Bongthings in the tribal language on an annual exposure trip outside Sikkim.
With regard to the demand for the inclusion of Lepcha language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, Tamang said that the state government has sought constitutional protection for Lepcha, Bhutia and Limboo languages.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Besides, the state government has set up a committee headed by Sanu Lama, a litterateur of Nepali literature, to restore the lost original names of places in Sikkim.
On the demand for doubling reservation for primitive tribes from the existing five per cent, he assured the Lepcha people to look into the matter in consultation with the concerned authorities.
Also Read | Sikkim: CM refrains from speaking on Namchi violence
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Himalayan Film Festival to boost local filmmaking through short film competition
- What is happening in Manipur can spill to Mizoram, Nagaland: JDU MP in LS
- Northeast will unite to make Modi PM for third term: Assam CM
- Manipur violence: Christian, Dalit bodies demonstrate in Punjab
- Smriti Irani slams Cong, Rahul over ‘murder of India in Manipur’ jab
- After Meghalaya ‘no show’, Assam panel closes probe into Mukroh violence