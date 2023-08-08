Sikkim: CM reshuffles cabinet, Rhenock MLA gets Culture Dept

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made a reshuffle in his cabinet on Monday, and allocated the Culture and Printing & Stationary departments to Rhenock MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma.

Sharma was sworn in as a minister on August 4.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Samdup Lepcha, who holds the Roads & Bridges Department, was given the additional charge of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, according to a notification.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister BS Panth was given the additional charge of the Information Technology Department. He also holds Commerce and Industries, and Information & Public Relations portfolios.

Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha was given the additional charge of the Health & Family Welfare Department. Lepcha, the senior-most minister in this government, also holds Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Land Revenue and Disaster Management departments.

The chief minister retained Home, Finance, Planning & Development, and Excise departments.

Among others, Sonam Lama retained Rural Development, Cooperation and Ecclesiastical departments, while Lok Nath Sharma retained Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services and Labour departments.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mingma Norbu Sherpa retained the Power and Transport departments, and Karma Loday Bhutia will continue to hold the charges of the Forest & Environment, Mines & Geology and Science & Technology departments.

Bhim Hang Limboo kept the Public Health Engineering, Water Resources and Skill Development departments. Sanjit Kharel retained Buildings & Housing, Social Justice and Welfare, and Women and Child Development departments.

LB Das will continue with the charges of the Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies departments.

The newly-allotted portfolios were with the chief minister, officials said.

Also Read | Sikkim: Rally in Namchi town turns violent, Sec 144 Cr PC imposed

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









