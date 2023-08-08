Sikkim: CM reshuffles cabinet, Rhenock MLA gets Culture Dept

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made a reshuffle in his cabinet on Monday, and allocated the Culture and Printing & Stationary departments to Rhenock MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma.
Sharma was sworn in as a minister on August 4.
Samdup Lepcha, who holds the Roads & Bridges Department, was given the additional charge of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, according to a notification.
Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister BS Panth was given the additional charge of the Information Technology Department. He also holds Commerce and Industries, and Information & Public Relations portfolios.
Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha was given the additional charge of the Health & Family Welfare Department. Lepcha, the senior-most minister in this government, also holds Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Land Revenue and Disaster Management departments.
The chief minister retained Home, Finance, Planning & Development, and Excise departments.
Among others, Sonam Lama retained Rural Development, Cooperation and Ecclesiastical departments, while Lok Nath Sharma retained Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services and Labour departments.
Mingma Norbu Sherpa retained the Power and Transport departments, and Karma Loday Bhutia will continue to hold the charges of the Forest & Environment, Mines & Geology and Science & Technology departments.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Bhim Hang Limboo kept the Public Health Engineering, Water Resources and Skill Development departments. Sanjit Kharel retained Buildings & Housing, Social Justice and Welfare, and Women and Child Development departments.
LB Das will continue with the charges of the Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies departments.
The newly-allotted portfolios were with the chief minister, officials said.
Also Read | Sikkim: Rally in Namchi town turns violent, Sec 144 Cr PC imposed
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- A study of brainwaves could help explain why pain is hard to measure
- Sikkim: CM reshuffles cabinet, Rhenock MLA gets Culture Dept
- Arunachal RD minister directs officials to release funds under PMAY-G
- Assam Cong leaders move Union minister against ‘potential closure’ of fertiliser facility
- 3 killed, 2 injured as truck falls into gorge in Meghalaya
- Manipur: Three held for smuggling drugs in Kamjong