Sikkim: SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar becomes new minister

Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma took oath as a state minister on Friday, officials said.
The cabinet shuffle comes after former Health Minister Mani Kumar Sharma resigned from the post of minister in February this year.
The decision to nominate the 64-year-old Rhenock MLA for the minister’s post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday, SKM sources said.
Sharma was sworn in as a minister by Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.
He will fill up the vacant seat in the council of ministers as Sikkim can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the CM, according to the constitutional provision.
