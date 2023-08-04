Sikkim film producer sues Bengal film maker for allegedly scamming Rs 1 cr

Gangtok: Sikkim-based film producer Sushma Gurung, who runs Sushma Productions, lodged an FIR against Anmol Gurung, a filmmaker and singer based in Kalimpong, West Bengal. In the FIR, lodged on June 13, Sushma Gurung alleged fraudulent activities related to film investments.

According to the complaint, when Anmol Gurung met Sushma Gurung in 2019 through a mutual friend at her residence in Gangtok, he proposed a plan to invest in a film in Nepal and secure the rights of the film in India as a producer. Sushma, trusting Anmol, agreed to invest in a film called ‘Babari’ under the production banner of Babari Film Private Limited.

The complainant stated that she issued a cheque of Rs. 50 lakh, with Rs. 5 lakh being given on January 24, 2020 and Rs. 45 lakh on March 2, 2020. Simultaneously, while making the film ‘Babari’, the accused approached the complainant with a proposal of another film ‘Kabaddi 4’ which was to be coproduced under the banner Basuri films. Sushma was to procure the theatrical rights in India as well as the digital rights for the film.

Thereafter, Sushma handed out Rs. 1.30 lakh on February 24, 2022 to Anmol, Rs. 10.3 lakh in cash on March 2 to an associate of Anmol, Rs. 11 lakh in cash on March 4 to Anmol and additionally, Rs. 7 lakh through bank transfer, the complainant stated.

On March 19, Rs. 10 lakh was handed to Anmol, Rs. 2 lakh on April 9 through bank transfer and Rs. 8 lakh on the same day to an associate of Anmol. Further, Rs. 15.4 lakh on April 12 to an associate of Anmol was given in cash. Allegedly, Anmol received Rs. 1 crore from the complainant for making the film.

Kabbadi 4 was released on June 17, 2022 in India under the banner of Sushma Production. The revenue collection from various theatres was entrusted upon Anmol.

Sushma received Rs. 5.90 lakh through online transfer between September-November 2022, Rs. 1 lakh each on October 10-11 through bank transfer and Rs. 50,000 on October 28 also through bank transfer. Then she received Rs. 4 lakh in cash in December 2022, collectively receiving 12.40 lakh from Anmol as revenue collection from the tickets sold in India for Kabaddi 4 film till date, as per reports.

The FIR filed by Sushma further stated that despite repeated inquiries, Anmol Gurung allegedly provided irrelevant excuses and avoided paying the collected revenue.



The complainant also issued letters of queries on April 10, 2023 to Anmol, Cinemax Siliguri, Inox, Vega Circle Siliguri, Dream theatre Kalimpong, Inox Rinki Hall in Darjeeling, and Inox City Centre in Siliguri.

Sushma issued a legal notice on April 27, 2023, demanding payment details and release of payment for ‘Kabaddi 4’. Anmol allegedly neglected the legal notice and failed to make the payment.

The legal notice was responded by Inox City Centre in Siliguri who stated that they had made full payment for Kabaddi 4 to Anmol amounting to Rs. 11,87,065.23. It was further learned by the complainant that Anmol’s Mountain Stories Private Limited had signed an agreement with Ambuja Reality Development Private Limited (Inox City Centre, Siliguri) as a distributor for Kabaddi 4 of which he was not authorised by complainant Sushma Gurung.

It was further learned that Anmol had screened Kabaddi 4 at various other theatres taking payments, the information of the same was not shared by Anmol with Sushma despite several requests, mentions the FIR.

Moreover, it was discovered that Anmol had paid Rs. 25 lakh to co-producers in Nepal for the film ‘Babari’ and only Rs. 50 lakh out of the Rs. 1 crore payment for ‘Kabaddi 4’ reached the co-producers in Nepal, leading to accusations of defrauding Sushma of Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh, respectively.

Based on the allegations, Anmol Gurung had been booked under IPC sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

However, the accused has received anticipatory bail from the local court in Gangtok last month with a condition that he shall appear before the police investigation officer as and when required for interrogation.

