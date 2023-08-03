Gangtok: Sikkim police raided the Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) in Melli under Namchi district, in connection with a case filed against Citizen Action Party (CAP) leader Ganesh Rai.

Police sources informed that the office of Melli Dara MPCS was raided to collect documental evidence.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

One, Nigam Tamang had lodged a complaint at Melli police station on August 1, alleging that Ganesh Rai had misused a loan amount sanctioned by SISCO bank under Namchi district for Ginger Crop Loan scheme.

Tamang had mentioned in the FIR that only Rs 50,000 was received when his sanctioned amount was Rs 1 lakh.

“I had seen 33 names of my villagers in the list of beneficiaries of the ginger crop loan. Upon my inquiry I learnt that they have received only half of the amount,” the complaint stated.

The complaint further stated, “Ganesh Rai has fraudulently borrowed the loan in the names of several farmers of Melli Dara by preparing the false and forged documents and siphoned off the said loan amounts”.

The police registered a case under section IPC 409-dishonest misappropriation in cases where the receipt of the property is by a fraudulent or by improper means and also those where a public servant misappropriates, IPC 420-Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, IPC 468-Forgery for purpose of cheating, IPC 471-using as genuine a forged document or electronic record and IPC 12B-punishment of criminal conspiracy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Citizen Action Party leader Ganesh Rai could not be reached for comment. Earlier this year when the issue was highlighted, he termed the same as a ‘political conspiracy’.

Also read: Sikkim: Brother of deceased student leader accuses cops of witness intimidation

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









