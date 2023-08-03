Gangtok: Sikkim police raided the Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) in Melli under Namchi district, in connection with a case filed against Citizen Action Party (CAP) leader Ganesh Rai.
Police sources informed that the office of Melli Dara MPCS was raided to collect documental evidence.
One, Nigam Tamang had lodged a complaint at Melli police station on August 1, alleging that Ganesh Rai had misused a loan amount sanctioned by SISCO bank under Namchi district for Ginger Crop Loan scheme.
Tamang had mentioned in the FIR that only Rs 50,000 was received when his sanctioned amount was Rs 1 lakh.
“I had seen 33 names of my villagers in the list of beneficiaries of the ginger crop loan. Upon my inquiry I learnt that they have received only half of the amount,” the complaint stated.
The complaint further stated, “Ganesh Rai has fraudulently borrowed the loan in the names of several farmers of Melli Dara by preparing the false and forged documents and siphoned off the said loan amounts”.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The police registered a case under section IPC 409-dishonest misappropriation in cases where the receipt of the property is by a fraudulent or by improper means and also those where a public servant misappropriates, IPC 420-Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, IPC 468-Forgery for purpose of cheating, IPC 471-using as genuine a forged document or electronic record and IPC 12B-punishment of criminal conspiracy.
Citizen Action Party leader Ganesh Rai could not be reached for comment. Earlier this year when the issue was highlighted, he termed the same as a ‘political conspiracy’.
Also read: Sikkim: Brother of deceased student leader accuses cops of witness intimidation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim Police raids cooperative society over CAP leader Ganesh Rai’s case
- Meghalaya to take stakeholders onboard in implementing NEP: CM
- Rajya Sabha passes Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill
- Manipur: Months of Ukhrul garbage finally cleared
- Critics decry Nepal minister’s ‘terrible idea’ of ‘sport hunting’ tigers
- Manipur: Trouble over proposed burial site in Churachandpur?