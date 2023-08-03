Sikkim govt asks citizens to hoist national flag from August 13-15

Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Thursday asked all its citizens to hoist the national flag at their houses and offices from August 13-15 as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

“In this nationwide campaign, an appeal is made to all citizens of Sikkim to join in the celebration of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag at their houses, offices, etc, from August 13 to 15,” a culture department release said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

It said all government, private sector enterprises, educational/commercial establishments, non-governmental organisations, restaurants, shopping complexes, police stations will take part in this campaign and hoist the tricolour at their respective spaces to pay befitting respect to the nation.

Also read: Sikkim Police raids cooperative society over CAP leader Ganesh Rai’s case

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









