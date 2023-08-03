Sikkim CS reviews Mission Indradhanush 5.0

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of the Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in the Himalayan state.
The Indradhanush 5.0 has been launched under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with an aim to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases, such as Hepatitis-B, Rota Virus, Measles, Polio, Pneumonia, Rubella, etc, an official said.
Under the Mission Indradhanush 5.0 children and pregnant women will be vaccinated.
The chief secretary directed officials to carry out the vaccination drive and to achieve 100 per cent target of immunization of children and pregnant women in Sikkim, the official said.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of health, education and other departments. In the meeting health department joint director (Immunization), Manisha Rai, made a power-point presentation on various issues such as the overview of Universal Immunization Program (UIP), Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, Unique features of IMI 5.0, IMI 2023 Mission, timeline of IMI 5.0, Implementation of IMI 5.0 in the state.
She also apprised the officials about the operation of IMI under digital platforms – U-WIN portal, previous IMI coverage in the state, vaccination coverage of measles and rubella, and collaboration with line departments, stakeholders and other health divisions to make IMI 5.0 a success in Sikkim.
The vaccination drive under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush will take place in three phases between August 7 and October 14, Rai said.
It has been decided to cover all the left out and dropped-out infants and pregnant women with regular vaccination and booster dose in all six districts of the state, she added.
