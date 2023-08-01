Sikkim: Brother of deceased student leader accuses cops of witness intimidation

Gangtok: A month after the death of student leader Padam Gurung, his brother Prem Gurung has accused Sikkim Police personnel from Namchi district of intimidating witnesses to frame him for kidnapping and bribing them to provide false statements.
The allegations surfaced after a viral video statement was released by three witnesses who claimed to have witnessed the alleged murder of Padam Gurung during an altercation involving him, other accused students, and a restaurant owner.
Prem Gurung said, “I deny that I have been paying the witnesses or have kidnapped the three witnesses to give the statement. I have not met the three witnesses, but I beleive in those three girls.”
In response to the witnesses’ statement, the five accused students from Namchi Government College defended themselves, asserting that Padam Gurung’s death was not a murder. The restaurant owner, Keshav Thatal, also denied the accusations made by Gurung’s family and the witnesses, stating that he was being falsely implicated for causing harm to Padam Gurung using a brass knuckle.
Prem Gurung held a press conference in Gangtok, where he accused the Sikkim Police of attempting to protect the accused individuals and forcing witnesses’ parents to provide counter statements to the media or file an FIR against him. He claimed that the police coerced witnesses’ parents to give false accounts and also received threats from unknown individuals, some claiming to be police officials, regarding the location of the witnesses.
During the press conference, Gurung had a phone conversation on speaker mode with one of the witness’s mothers, who confirmed the police’s pressure on her husband to provide false statements against their daughter’s account of the crime. She expressed concerns for her daughter’s safety and accused the Sikkim Police of prioritising the protection of the accused over that of witnesses.
Prem Gurung supported the claims made by the witnesses in the viral video, denying any involvement in paying or kidnapping them. He highlighted the consistency between the audio clip of the witnesses’ initial account, shared a month ago, and their current statements in the video. Gurung also refuted the counter statements made by the five accused students, asserting that they had changed their version of events to protect themselves.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Expressing loss of faith in the Sikkim Police, Gurung accused them of suppressing evidence and intimidating witnesses. He expressed doubts about the one-man judicial inquiry committee, led by a retired judge, as it relies on reports submitted by the Sikkim Police and the Special Investigation Team, which have disregarded crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and videos from local residents indicating the altercation involving his brother and others.
Amidst the escalating situation, Gurung demanded protection for the witnesses, raising concerns about their safety and the integrity of the investigation.
Also Read | Govt invests in multiple projects to boost connectivity in NE
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Lakhimpur forest officials trained in Forest Acts and Wildlife Protection Act
- RGU signs MoU with Assam Science Society for joint scientific research
- Sikkim: Brother of deceased student leader accuses cops of witness intimidation
- Biswadeep Bhattacharjee takes oath as new judge of Meghalaya HC
- Assam TMC chief blames BJP for Manipur violence; BJP rejects charge
- Come to court to resolve issue: Tripura HC tells cricket association