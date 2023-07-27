Gangtok: On Wednesday, citizens of Gangtok came together at MG Marg to stand in solidarity with the victims of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Manipur. The event, organised by the International Human Rights Council (IHRC), Sikkim, included a signature campaign and a candlelight vigil to honour those affected by the violence in Manipur.
Scores of people participated in the candlelight vigil, offering prayers for the lives lost and expressing their heartfelt wish for peace to prevail in the neighbouring northeastern states.
NK Chettri, a member of the IHRC Sikkim, and part of the organising team, shared insights into the event’s purpose, stating, “We started with signature campaign during the day, thereafter we had candle light vigil in solidarity demanding peace and justice for the victims of Manipur violence which is occurring even today.”
Chettri further characterised the crisis in Manipur as a ‘civilisation issue’ stressing the importance of respecting women and minorities. He urged Manipuris to maintain calm, peace, and integrity for the affected people, emphasising that restoration of civil rights and justice is their birthright.
The IHRC Sikkim, strongly condemned the incidents unfolding in Manipur.
While the solidarity event was held exclusively in Gangtok this time, the IHRC stated that if the situation persists, they are prepared to organise similar solidarity events in other districts. The organisation asserted that their intention is not centered around donations or charity, but they may consider such initiatives in the future should the economic crisis worsen for those affected in Manipur.
