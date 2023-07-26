Sikkim extends maternity and paternity leaves for govt employees

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay on Wednesday said that his government will give 12-month maternity leave and 1-month paternity leave to its employees.
Addressing the annual general meeting of the Sikkim State Civil Service Officers’ Association (SSCSOA) here, he said changes will be made in the service rules to provide the benefit.
This benefit will help the government employees to take better care of their children and families, he said.
The details of it will be notified soon, he added.
According to the Maternity Benefit Act 1961, a working woman is entitled to 6 months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave.
The Himalayan state has the lowest population in India at around 6.32 lakh.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Tamang said the officers are the backbone of the state administration, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Sikkim and its people.
He said there has been a significant focus on streamlining the promotion process for civil services officers, leading to an increase in the number of promotions.
He congratulated all new IAS and SCS (Sikkim Civil Services) officers, and wished them well for a successful career.
Also Read | Why northeast states must improve their business and export ecosystem
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas observed with patriotic fervor
- Sikkim extends maternity and paternity leaves for govt employees
- Centre commits investment of Rs 1,126 cr in 5 NE waterway projects
- From Big B to AI kids, Assam police to create awareness on ‘sharenting’
- Sikkim: CM Golay announces increase in pensions for former legislators
- Assam: Aaranyak launches 7 rapid response units for human–elephant conflict mitigation