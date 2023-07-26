Sikkim: CM Golay announces increase in pensions for former legislators

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay attended the 21st foundation day of the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) in Gangtok on Wednesday.
The event saw the presence of many former legislators and members of parliament, including legislator NB Khatiwara, the sole representative from the first assembly in 1975.
During the ceremony, more than 20 former legislators were felicitated, along with former MPs Nakul Das Rai and PT Gyamtso. Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh legislator Passang Dorjee Sona, serving as the chairman of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Zone III, also attended.
CM Golay highlighted the 48 years of democracy in Sikkim as the collective contribution and responsibility of every legislator, not limited to a few chief ministers.
Addressing the role of FLFS, CM Golay stated that it is an independent and apolitical body, emphasising that it should not be politicised. He praised the organisation’s track record since 2019, promoting unity among legislators regardless of party affiliations.
The chief minister announced that FLFS would receive a reconstructed office and guest house in Gangtok. He also promised an increase in pensions for former legislators based on the number of terms served, but the exact amount would be notified separately.
Golay further disclosed plans for an annual exposure trip for former legislators, with FLFS deciding on the destination and participants. He expressed his commitment to allocate a budget to make the FLFS foundation day an annual event, integrated with the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and FLFS.
“We will keep a budget to make FLFS foundation day as an annual event under Sikkim Legislative Assembly and FLFS”, said Golay.
In his appeal, the chief minister encouraged former legislators who have not joined FLFS to consider doing so, clarifying that it is not equivalent to joining a political party but rather a platform for collaboration and shared expertise. He emphasised the need to set aside animosity and work together to support the state’s progress.
