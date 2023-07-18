Sikkim CS chairs meet for Independence Day celebrations

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Monday chaired a preparatory meeting for Independence Day celebrations to be held in the state.

During the meeting, he briefed officials about various programmes and assigned specific responsibilities to departments concerned.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Pathak asked the departments to ensure proper arrangements and urged them to coordinate with others to make the event successful.

Additional chief secretaries AS Rao and R Telang, DGP AK Singh and heads of various departments also attended the meeting.

Also Read | How Uniform Civil Code impacts customary laws in Northeast India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









