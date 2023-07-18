Gangtok: Sikkim has been experiencing a staggering 600-700 mm of rainfall, and the unrelenting downpours over the past week have brought about adverse consequences for the local population.

On July 14, the fury of the incessant rains wreaked havoc on the road communications to North Sikkim as multiple breaches and landslides occurred at Raphangkhola and Lanthakhola, severely damaging the Gangtok to Chungthang road.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As a result, the movement of both locals and tourists to the picturesque Lachen and Lachung valleys was completely disrupted.

Over 1400 tourists and 130 vehicles found themselves stranded in these valleys, cut off from the outside world and the flow of essential supplies and emergency services was significantly hindered, posing a grave challenge for the region.

The situation called for immediate action, and the Karamyogis of Project Swastik rose to the occasion. They responded with meticulous planning and swiftly mobilized Quick Reaction Teams, along with deploying two excavators and a wheel dozer.

A total of 160 Bravehearts from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) embarked on an arduous task, working day and night in unfavourable weather conditions to restore vital road communication.

This effort was carried out in close coordination with the State administration and the Army, recognizing the time-critical nature of the task, especially for the large number of Army troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control in North Sikkim.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Despite facing numerous challenges, the relentless determination of the BRO Karamyogis paid off and they managed to reopen the road in just three days.

The exemplary teamwork and coordination not only reconnected the isolated valleys but also reinstated the much-needed access for the Army troops stationed in the area.

The swift response and efficient restoration of road communications by the BRO Karamyogis was applauded by the local population, tourists, and authorities alike.

Their tireless efforts have alleviated the distress caused by the heavy rains and landslides, reestablishing a lifeline for the affected communities.

Also Read | Why northeast states must improve their business and export ecosystem

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









