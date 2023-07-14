Landslides cut off Nathula, other parts of Sikkim

Gangtok: Landslides triggered by heavy rain cut off large parts of northern and eastern Sikkim, including Nathula pass, while efforts were being made to restore connectivity, officials said on Friday.
A landslide in the 9th Mile area along the Jawaharlal Nehru Road in the morning cut off Nathula pass, connecting India and China, besides tourist destinations such as Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir, from Sikkim’s capital Gangtok, they said.
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said its personnel have started work to clear the highway and restore connectivity.
“It could take at least a day to clear the road for traffic,” a BRO official said.
A tourism official said the department has stopped issuing tourist passes for visiting the area till the road is cleared and the weather improves.
Roads have been washed away at Rafung Khola and Lanthey Khola due to incessant and heavy rain, snapping connectivity between Mangan and Chungthang in northern Sikkim, a Mangan district official said.
Six minor landslides along the road have also cut-off tourist destinations Lachung and Lachen from the rest of the state, he said.
BRO has started repair work and it might take 3-4 days to reopen the road for traffic, the official added.
