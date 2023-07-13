Sikkim: Ex-CM Chamling records statement in a case lodged by woman

Gangtok: Former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling Wednesday recorded his statement in a case lodged against him by a woman charging him with defaming her teenage daughter.

Chamling, who is the Sikkim Democratic Front president, had allegedly described the 15-year-old girl as a ‘cabaret dancer’ while taking a potshot at Jacob Khaling, the political secretary to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The girl had performed a ballet dance at a function here which was attended among others by Khaling, who had been Chamling’s strong critic for many years.

The woman filed her complaint with the police after Chamling’s remark went viral on social media alleging harassment of her daughter by making inappropriate statements against the girl.

Chamling recorded his statement at the sadar police station, which issued summons to him, police said.

He spent nearly three hours at the police station, where the investigating officer asked him questions relating to the case, the police said.

The former chief minister could not be reached for his reaction.

