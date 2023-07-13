Gangtok: In a press conference held on Wednesday, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) expressed doubts over the government’s role in the alleged murder of student leader Padam Gurung. The party also criticised the announced judicial inquiry as a “delay tactic” in the investigation.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, hours after Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay announced the judicial inquiry, CAP chief coordinator Ganesh Rai accused the government of attempting to “save itself”. Rai said, “The government doesn’t want impartial facts to reach the public or investigation to happen.”
Rai stated that the Sikkimese people were aware that this was a murder and demanded a prompt investigation to reveal the truth. He emphasised that the public had the right to know the reasons behind Padam Gurung’s death.
He further questioned the government’s decision to prioritise the judicial inquiry over the pending Special Investigation Team (SIT) report.
“At least the SIT report should have been allowed to come. If the report would come and the family of the deceased were not satisfied, then the judicial inquiry could have been called. Now if the judicial inquiry is called, it’s a delay tactic,” he added.
Highlighting the possibility of intentional delaying of investigation regarding Gurung’s death, Rai voiced concerns about the government’s possible involvement in the case.
CAP also didn’t hold back on the transfer of investigating Superintendent of Police from Namchi, who was transferred out of Namchi days ago. The party stated, “The way Padam Gurung’s body was found, the injury on his body, seeing all that we feel it was a murder. The government is trying to hide that.”
Despite their concerns, CAP expressed their faith in the Sikkim Police, stating that they did not doubt their integrity. The party pointed out that they thought the government was interfering with the functioning of the police, adding, “To give justice to Padam Gurung, we will call for a Janta Adalat.”
