Gangtok: Sikkim government has constituted a one-man Judicial Inquiry Commission comprising former Chief Justice of High Court of Sikkim, NK Jain, to inquire into unnatural death of Padam Gurung.
A notification issued by the home department on Wednesday read, “The State Government hereby constitutes a one-man Judicial Inquiry Commission under Justice N.K. Jain (retd.), former Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim to inquire into unnatural death of Shri Padam Gurung, President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Sikkim Government College, Kamrang, Namchi District against which Unnatural Death Case has also been registered by Namchi Police Station”.
The Commission has been assigned to complete its inquiry and submit a report within a period of one month from the date of the notification. The Commission has been empowered to exercise powers conferred under Sections 4, 5 and 5A of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.
