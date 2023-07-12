Gangtok: Sikkim government has constituted a one-man Judicial Inquiry Commission comprising former Chief Justice of High Court of Sikkim, NK Jain, to inquire into unnatural death of Padam Gurung.

A notification issued by the home department on Wednesday read, “The State Government hereby constitutes a one-man Judicial Inquiry Commission under Justice N.K. Jain (retd.), former Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim to inquire into unnatural death of Shri Padam Gurung, President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Sikkim Government College, Kamrang, Namchi District against which Unnatural Death Case has also been registered by Namchi Police Station”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Commission has been assigned to complete its inquiry and submit a report within a period of one month from the date of the notification. The Commission has been empowered to exercise powers conferred under Sections 4, 5 and 5A of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Also Read | Sikkim CM orders ‘judicial inquiry’ in Padam Gurung’s death case

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









